Arepacoin (AREPA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87,949.23

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $87,949.23 and $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1,467.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,177,085 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.