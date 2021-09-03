Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Shares Up 0.2%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. 132,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 241,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

