Arion Achieves Market Capitalization of $95,087.67 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $95,087.67 and approximately $9.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00138995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00165480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.80 or 0.07835973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,014.43 or 0.99525560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.00812703 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,553,346 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.