Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $1,538,339.22 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.33, for a total transaction of $1,538,339.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $693,830.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40.

On Thursday, July 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,541,726.42.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.49 and a 200-day moving average of $335.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

