Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Get Arkema alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. Arkema has a 1-year low of $95.95 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.