Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend by 42.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AHH traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

