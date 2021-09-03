Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Up 19.8%

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP)’s share price rose 19.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07). Approximately 46,234,114 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,301% from the average daily volume of 3,299,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £27.31 million and a PE ratio of -48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.56.

Get Armadale Capital alerts:

In other Armadale Capital news, insider Matt Bull acquired 12,318,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £246,374 ($321,889.21).

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.