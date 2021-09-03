Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Tops $355,720.32

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Arqma has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $355,720.32 and $1,725.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,656.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.15 or 0.07846193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.83 or 0.00422563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $706.91 or 0.01423592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00139621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.28 or 0.00693314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00610174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00353732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,569,212 coins and its circulating supply is 10,524,668 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

