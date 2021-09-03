ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,016 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.06. 197,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

