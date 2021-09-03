ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,429 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 2.0% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in General Motors by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. 359,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,734,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

