Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Increased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

AJG stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.49. 1,110,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

