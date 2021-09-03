Arweave Price Up 55.5% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $57.62 or 0.00115324 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $118.94 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

