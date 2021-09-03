Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/26/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $178.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

7/23/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

7/21/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $181.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

NASDAQ ASND traded down $9.92 on Friday, hitting $167.00. 427,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

