ASD (BTMX) Hits Market Cap of $272.92 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a total market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00062129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00129222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.44 or 0.00797979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00046750 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

