ASD (BTMX) Price Tops $0.37 (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00790266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00046776 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

