ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lessened by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 159.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $858.10. 696,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $862.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $753.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.