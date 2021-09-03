Atheios (ATH) Market Cap Hits $21,922.68

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $21,922.68 and $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,784.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.83 or 0.07852396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.12 or 0.00394044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $693.96 or 0.01366471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00138269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.41 or 0.00605314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.81 or 0.00525370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00344498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005794 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,173,020 coins and its circulating supply is 43,171,968 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

