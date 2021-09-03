Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 35,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 78,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

