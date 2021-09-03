Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) vs. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Head to Head Comparison

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atreca and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A N/A -$86.33 million ($2.70) -2.27 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $87.99 million 80.04 -$84.55 million ($0.84) -80.42

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Atreca. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atreca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Atreca has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atreca and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 2 8 0 2.80

Atreca currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 300.33%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $86.64, indicating a potential upside of 28.26%. Given Atreca’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atreca is more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Atreca and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A -42.62% -37.48% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -116.97% -28.00% -20.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Atreca shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beats Atreca on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A. Serafini, Paulette A. Dillon, Daniel Emerling, Wayne Volkmuth, Jonathan Woo, Yann Chong Tan, William H. Robinson and Lawrence J. Steinman on June 11, 2010 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

