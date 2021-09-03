Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.16 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $44.52 or 0.00089677 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.85 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.00347622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012135 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 389,860,013 coins and its circulating supply is 176,356,075 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

