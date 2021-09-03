AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.03. AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF shares last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 7,582 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

