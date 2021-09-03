Aventus Utility Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $180,305.00 (AVT)

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Aventus Utility Token has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aventus Utility Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00786934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00046596 BTC.

About Aventus Utility Token

Aventus Utility Token (AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Aventus Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

