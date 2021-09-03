AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) CEO Michael P. Bailey Purchases 15,000 Shares

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AVEO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 272,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

