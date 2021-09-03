AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) CEO Michael P. Bailey Purchases 15,000 Shares

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AVEO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 272,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
