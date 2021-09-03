AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

