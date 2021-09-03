Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $325,068.48 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Axe has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $325,068.48 and $60,167.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.18 or 0.00932529 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

