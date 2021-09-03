Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $325,068.48 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Axe has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $325,068.48 and $60,167.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

