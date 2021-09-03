AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Position Lowered by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,322 shares during the period. AXIS Capital makes up about 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.21% of AXIS Capital worth $341,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,288.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 222,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 206,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,170,000 after purchasing an additional 122,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

