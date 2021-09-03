Azure Power Global Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Azure Power Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Quadros now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Azure Power Global’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZRE. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 9.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 23.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.