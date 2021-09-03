B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Daniel Topping Buys 2,163 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping acquired 2,163 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £7,008.12 ($9,156.15).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Daniel Topping acquired 671 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £2,234.43 ($2,919.30).

BPM opened at GBX 319.80 ($4.18) on Friday. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a GBX 2.44 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

