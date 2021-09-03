BaaSid Price Tops $0.0036 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $18.07 million and approximately $468,323.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BaaSid has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00125419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00790523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

