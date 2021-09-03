Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 34,340 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.12% of Eli Lilly and worth $273,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

