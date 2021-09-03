Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,520 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 2.1% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $345,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $191.50. 28,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,958. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.