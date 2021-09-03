Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $100.07 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,545 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $100,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $175.05. The company had a trading volume of 161,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,221. The stock has a market cap of $460.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average is $166.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

