Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $224.12 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Illinois Tool Works worth $224,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 50.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $230.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.39 and a 200 day moving average of $224.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

