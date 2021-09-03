Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $74.37 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,364 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $74,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $163.51. 155,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,700. The stock has a market cap of $258.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

