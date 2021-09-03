Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,064 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.36% of Eaton worth $213,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.92. 14,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

