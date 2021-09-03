Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,221 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.52% of CDW worth $126,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.62. 5,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $203.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.86 and its 200-day moving average is $173.89.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

