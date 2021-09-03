Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 24,195 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,606,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $205,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after acquiring an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 419,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261,070. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $283.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

