Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.08% of Accenture worth $146,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.49. The stock had a trading volume of 41,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.21 and its 200-day moving average is $291.37. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $342.05. The company has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

