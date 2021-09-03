bAlpha Price Up 313.6% Over Last 7 Days (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 131.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $1.25 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded up 313.6% against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $157.80 or 0.00314399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00122575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00787802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046904 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,999 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

