Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Banc of California makes up approximately 1.8% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Banc of California worth $20,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BANC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,338. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $897.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

