Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 125,672 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1,062.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,672 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

