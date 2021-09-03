Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 3,587 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAX opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

