Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.02 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

