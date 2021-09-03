Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,569.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,594.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,482.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.11. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

