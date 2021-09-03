Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,363 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

IGV opened at $424.20 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.26.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

