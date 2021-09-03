Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.75, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

