Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 14,436 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

NYSE LVS opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

