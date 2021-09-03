Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$141.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

TSE BMO opened at C$127.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.92 and a 1 year high of C$132.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$126.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$119.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

