Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 305,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average is $127.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.